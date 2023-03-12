Do you like scary movies?

Scream VI scared up a franchise-best opening at the domestic box office this weekend, debuting with $44.5 million, per Comscore. The sixth installment of the film series starring Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Melissa Barrera gutted a record previously set by Scream 3, which opened with $34.7 million in 2000. It also topped the global box office with a scary good $67.1 million.

Directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Scream VI follows Woodsboro massacre survivors Tara (Ortega), Mindy (Brown), and Chad (Gooding), as well as Tara's sister Sam (Barrera), as they attempt a fresh start and begin college in New York City. Franchise vets Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere also return to the first installment without staple Neve Campbell, who departed due to a salary dispute.

Scream VI Ghostface in 'Scream VI' | Credit: Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures

Adam Driver's sci-fi action thriller 65 also had a solid debut at No. 3, opening with a domestic $12.3 million. It couldn't knock Creed III out of the ring, though: the Rocky Balboa spin-off threequel from director and star Michael B. Jordan came in at second place, earning an additional $27.1 million and $101.3 million in all.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Cocaine Bear rounded out the top five. The third installment of the Ant-Man franchise earned an additional $7 million at the domestic box office, while Elizabeth Banks' kooky horror comedy based on a real-life, cocaine-inducing bear earned an extra $6.2 million. Those numbers bring the domestic totals to $197.9 million and $51.6 million, respectively.

