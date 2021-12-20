Scream stars share killer behind-the-screams tidbits in EW's special collector's edition

Scream (Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Attention, Woodsboro residents: A killer new EW collector's edition will soon hit newsstands for diehard fans of the Scream franchise, just in time for the holidays. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1996 Wes Craven slasher film this year, Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Scream will be available to purchase on Dec. 24.

The special issue will feature retrospective interviews with OG stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as the next generation of scream teens Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, and more from the upcoming fifth installment of the franchise, titled Scream, in theaters Jan. 14.

Entertainment Weekly's The Ultimate Guide to Scream Ghostface on 'Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Scream' | Credit: Entertainment Weekly

The Ultimate Guide to Scream will also include behind-the-screams photos and a Q&A with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, successors of the late Craven, in the latest iteration, which once again finds a new killer donning the fabled Ghostface mask and terrorizing a new set of teens.

An homage to Craven — who died in 2015 at the age of 76 after a battle with brain cancer — is also featured, where stars share wistful memories of the horror virtuoso from set. Oral histories of the franchise's past, including the meta making of "the rules" of surviving a horror film from genre scholar Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) himself, among others, also make for bloody good times.

Entertainment Weekly's The Ultimate Guide to Scream Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette on 'Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Scream' | Credit: Entertainment Weekly

For interviews with cast and crew, behind-the-scenes tidbits and photos, and much more, grab a copy of Entertainment Weekly's Guide to Scream online or in stores wherever magazines are sold on Dec. 24. Pre-order it now.

Related content