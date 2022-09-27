The Scream movies, ranked

1. Scream (1996)

Hollywood was in a horror movie dry spell when Wes Craven's masterpiece hit theaters right before Christmas in 1996. From the usual players to Billy (Ulrich) and Stu (Matthew Lillard), it was the first time characters knew the "rules" of a horror movie: "you can never have sex…you can never drink or do drugs…never, ever, ever under any circumstances say, 'I'll be right back,' because you won't be back." Jarring, scary, and now a cultural phenomenon, Scream became a revelation that reshaped the slasher sub-genre with whip-smart dialogue, paying homage to classic horror films like Halloween and Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street while becoming a classic of its own.

And that ghostly mask described by Williamson? That was discovered by Marianne Maddalena, a producer on every Scream film since the original when location scouting with Craven and the crew. "We were trying to come up with a mask," Maddalena tells EW. "We were maybe two weeks from shooting, visiting what was supposed to be Tatum's [Rose McGowan] house. When I went upstairs, I found this ghost mask on the bed, but it had a white shroud. And I ran downstairs and said to Wes and Bruce Miller, our production designer, 'Look! Oh my God! Look at this mask! This is perfect!'" Though she says Wes at first was doubtful (he wanted to make his own mask), he eventually came around, and we're all better for it. "Of course, Wes had to make it his own. He altered the chin, I think. And then, it didn't work. We shot it for a day or two, and he said, 'You know what? You're right. The mask works as is.'"

That prototype transformed into the iconic white rubber mask with oval eyes, long mouth, a black hooded robe, faux tatters draped from the arms, and black boots — a guise embodied by nine killers. And, of course, accompanied by Roger L. Jackson's voice spoken into a voice changer.

Behind the scenes, the franchise began when the screenplay was delivered to Potter at the old Miramax Offices in New York. It was 1995, and Potter was a Dimension Films executive at the time. "When the script arrived, the night that it came in, it came in with the title Scary Movie," he tells EW. "I started reading it and the opening sequence is obviously Casey Becker's death, and it scared the crap out of me reading it in my office alone in the dark. Everyone else had left. And then when I got to the end, not only was the writing quality the whole way through and the story brilliant, but when it was two killers, my mind was blown. I was in love with a script."

Scream serves as a tongue-in-cheek, trope-filled, self-referential satire and an unhinged, entertaining scarefest. It tears into the chest, puncturing the tissue and lungs, with Craven and Williamson pushing on the knife handle harder as the blade cuts into the arteries — and finally — killing the once-dwindling genre while ironically bringing it alive all over again.

Kill count: 7