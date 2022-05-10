Jenna Ortega returning for Scream 6 with Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding

Which cast members from the last Scream movie should be stocking up on throat lozenges? We learned at least some of the answers to that question today with the announcement that Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega will all return for the sixth entry in the meta-slasher movie franchise.

The actors will be joining the same behind-the-camera team responsible for the most recent Scream, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film's executive producers include Chad Villella (a member of the Radio Silence creative collective alongside Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett) and Kevin Williamson, who wrote the very first movie in the franchise, 1996's Wes Craven-directed Scream. The previous film in the series, also called Scream, was released in January and grossed $81 million at the domestic box office.

In March, Ortega described making the most recent Scream as "so nerve-wracking, but probably the most magical experience I've ever had on a set, just because of the cast. I still talk to all of them every week. We're in constant communication. I've never felt so loved and supported during a project. To be such a fan of the franchise prior, and to be able to interact with Ghostface yourself, was just an incredible experience. I feel very lucky."

Scream 2022 Jenna Ortega in 'Scream' | Credit: BROWNIE HARRIS/ Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

