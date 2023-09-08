During a new interview on the Happy Horror Time podcast, Williamson also revealed what his plans for the character would have been.

Scream franchise writer Kevin Williamson is hoping to see Neve Campbell play final girl Sidney Prescott once more.

In June last year, Campbell announced she would not be in the then-upcoming Scream 6 due to a salary dispute. During a new interview on the Happy Horror Time podcast, Williamson said he "totally respects" Campbell's stance, but he hopes something can be done.

"I know exactly where she's coming from, I know her well," he said. "I love and adore her and that's what she did. It's right for her. I love everyone involved in Scream and all I can say is, pay her the money. That's what I would do, I would give her the money."

Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream." Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in 'Scream' (2022) | Credit: PARAMOUNT PICTURES

In a statement, Campbell had noted at the time that the offer presented to the series mainstay "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

At the time of her departure, which Campbell said was "a very difficult decision," the actress explained, "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." She ultimately thanked the fans for their support and expressed gratitude for what "this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

The creator of the franchise added, "I'm sure there's a number they can agree on that will make them both happy so hopefully one day they will figure that all out, and who knows. One day."

Williamson, who wrote the first four Scream films in addition to executive producing the fifth and sixth, went on to detail what his plans would have been for a Sidney Prescott-led fifth and sixth film, had he written them.

"'Scream IV,' 'V,' and 'VI,' would have been the love story of Sidney Prescott, and it would've been this whole thing of she's falling in love, she's going to get married, it's all based around her marriage when these murders start happening again," he said. "It's like, is this man that she's in love with the killer again? Is she Billy Loomis-ing herself all over again? Is she still making the wrong decisions? Is she still choosing the bad guy?"

Don't worry, though, Sidney fans: Williamson said he is "absolutely determined" for the character to ultimately get a happy ending, should she return.

The longrunning horror franchise is currently set to return with Scream 7, with Christopher Landon set to direct, though not much more is known at this time.

