Scream VII moving forward with Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon

Ghostface's next reign of terror will be overseen by new filmmaker.

Scream VII is moving forward with more kills, and it's tapping Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon to direct, EW has confirmed.

Landon's previous directing credits also include 2020's Freaky and this year's David Harbour-starring We Have a Ghost. The seventh installment of the Scream franchise currently does not have a writer, a state of affairs which will not change until the current WGA strike is over. It is expected that the Paramount will distribute the film.

Christopher Landon directing Scream VII Ghostface in 'Scream VI' and director Christopher Landon | Credit: Philippe Bosse/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

The last two movies in the franchise, 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI, were brought to the screen by the Radio Silence team of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and executive producer Chad Villella. The trio will serve as executive producers on the new film.

Scream VI was the most commercially successful entry in the franchise to date, grossing $108 million at the domestic box office. The first four films in the series were directed by the late, great horror director Wes Craven.

On Wednesday, Landon tweeted out the message, "Looks like 7 really is a lucky number," accompanied by a photo of the Scream franchise's iconic villain Ghostface.

Landon also wrote the screenplay for the 2007 hit Disturbia and directed 2014's Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, 2015's Scouts Guide to the Apocalypse, and the 2019 Happy Death Day sequel Happy Death Day 2U. He was most recently attached to a remake of the horror-comedy Arachnophobia.

Following the release of Scream VI, Radio Silence moved on from the franchise to make an untitled monster movie for Universal starring Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter in the slasher series. "We can tell you that we're in [Dublin] right now prepping it," director Gillett told EW in April. "It is in the works and we're so damn excited to get to work with Melissa again. It's a crime movie that gets hijacked by a monster movie."

