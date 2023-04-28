Just how many fantasies are going to become a reality for horror-loving directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin? After successfully reviving a legendary genre franchise with last year's Scream, and scoring an even bigger hit with the just-released-on-digital Scream VI, the pair are now prepping a Melissa Barrera-starring monster movie for Universal, the spiritual cinematic home of Frankenstein, Dracula, the Wolf Man, et al.

"It's a monster movie for Universal, so, you know, dream come true, right?" Bettinelli-Olpin told EW over Zoom earlier this week.

Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), left, and Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI." Melissa Barrera in 'Scream VI.' | Credit: Philippe Bossé/Paramount

Deadline broke the news earlier this month that Barrera, who starred in the two most recent Scream movies, was set to reteam with Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin on Universal's untitled monster thriller which provides a unique take on legendary monster lore.

Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin's other previous credits include directing a segment of the 2012 anthology film V/H/S and 2019's Ready or Not. The directors are part of the Radio Silence filmmaking collective whose third member, Chad Villella, was an executive producer on their two Scream movies and will also help produce the new film.

While the directors are currently tight-lipped about the Universal project, Gillett couldn't help but tease the movie a little.

"We can tell you that we're in [Dublin] right now prepping it," said the director. "It is in the works and we're so damn excited to get to work with Melissa again. It's a crime movie that gets hijacked by a monster movie."

Anything else?

"It's going to be a bloodbath," he promised.

Universal has repeatedly gone back to the monster well over the past decade with 2017's Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy, 2020's The Invisible Man, and the recently-released Renfield, which stars Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula. Bram Stoker's famous vampire will also make an appearance in Universal's The Last Voyage of the Demeter (out Aug. 11) which director André Øvredal has described to EW as "Alien-on-a-ship in 1897."

