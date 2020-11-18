Fifth Scream film gets official title

Scream (Movie) type Movie Where to watch Close Streaming Options

We'll have to wait and see if the upcoming fifth Scream film will be as original as director Wes Craven's groundbreaking 1996 movie. But it is fair to say that whoever came up with the new film's title could not be accused of thinking outside the box.

It was announced Tuesday that the fifth Scream movie will also be called Scream. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, revealed the news on social media in a series of posts. This follows the successful example of director David Gordon Green's 2018 relaunch of the Halloween series, which was titled Halloween.

The cast of the new Scream includes franchise veterans Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Marley Shelton, as well as newbies Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid.

Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Williamson and Chad Villella are executive-producing.

"The level of respect we have for [Craven's] work it's impossible to fully express," says Gillett. "But when we read the story that Guy and Jamie put on the page, there was something so undeniably new and also something so undeniably Scream about it. And we just knew that we had to be a part of it."

Spyglass and Paramount Pictures will release Scream worldwide on Jan. 14, 2022.

