David Arquette hopes Scream 5 will be 'healing' experience following death of Wes Craven

It was recently announced that both Arquette and his ex-wife Courteney Cox will be returning for the fifth entry in the slasher franchise, the first not to be helmed by Craven. In May, it was reported that Neve Campbell was in negotiations to appear in the film, which is being made by Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Craven passed away in 2015 as the result of a brain tumor.

“I talked to the directors and they were huge Wes fans," Arquette told Corpse Club host Heather Wixson on the latest episode of the horror podcast. "He’s been a huge inspiration for them their whole career. So, they have their hearts in the right place, they want to do something that he’d be proud of. And then the fact that Courteney’s coming back and hopefully Neve comes back as well — there’s something healing about that, for us to be able to carry on these films that he’s done, and just keep telling stories. I mean, he was an incredible storyteller, but beyond that, he was just one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever met in my life. He was so supportive, he was incredibly smart, soft spoken, he was a bird watcher, which is so funny to learn, he loved music and was really supportive… I miss him a lot. It will be hard and we’ll think about him a lot. But it will also feel good just to be back in his world that he created."