Scott Speedman reveals how he prepared to play a porn star in Lena Dunham film Sharp Stick

Scott Speedman is stripping back some of the mystery on his upcoming role in Lena Dunham's film Sharp Stick.

During a visit to SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight to promote season 3 of You, the actor revealed he's playing a porn star in the flick, which Dunham is writing and directing. Plot details for the film are scarce, but he teases that his character, while not the lead role, is a fun one.

"It's a really fun, crazy character that like five years ago I would have said no [to] on the spot. He's this porn star in this longer-form story, but he pops in and out of this story. It's a fun part to go in and play and see if I could pull it off," he explains.

The Grey's Anatomy star says the preparation for the role was interesting, to say the least. "You had to be careful with what you were watching as your girlfriend comes up the stairs," he jokes. "But what was interesting about that was this sort of merge that's going on in the porn star industry, of the traditional porn work that they do and then social media, and how they're making a lot of money on OnlyFans and stuff like this."

He continues, "The guy I was playing had quite a following on something like an OnlyFans type of thing where he was pulling in a lot of money and was a big star in that medium. That was interesting to research, I had no idea about any of that, and learned a little bit about it — not too much."

Speedman praised his director for the work environment she created that enabled him to experiment with the part. "It can be crazy and awkward, but it was a very easygoing, safe environment, and it was fun to do," he says.

