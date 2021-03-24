Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is returning to theatres — watch the epic new trailer for the cult classic

Put down that sandwich, we have big news (and, besides, don't you know bread makes you fat?).

Director Edgar Wright has announced that his 2010 graphic novel adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is returning to cinemas.

"So, this has long been in the works #ScottPilgrim fans, but I'm pleased to say that in North America on April 30th, the film will come back to the big screen, looking and sounding better than ever in @DolbyCinema," Wright wrote in a Twitter post. "This new #DolbyVision & #DolbyAtmos version was supervised by the original team of sound mixer Julian Slater, colorist Stephen Nakamura, DP Bill Pope, myself and editor Paul Machliss. And yes, a 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray is coming soon too (street date TBA)."

Based on a series of graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World stars Michael Cera as the titular character, an indie-rock bassist who has to battle the seven evil exes of his new girlfriend Ramon Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). The film's deep-bench cast also includes Chris Evans, Ellen Wong, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Mae Whitman, Brie Larson, Mark Webber, Satya Bhabha, and Johnny Simmons.

While Wright's film failed at the box office when it was released in August 2010, the film rapidly acquired an ardent cult following. As O'Malley said last year in EW's oral history of the movie, "I think the first article that said it was a cult classic came out maybe three months later."

The announcement about the re-release means that Wright will have three films in cinemas this year, if all goes to plan. The director's Sparks documentary, The Sparks Brothers, is coming out June 18 while his psychological horror film Last Night in Soho will be arriving on screens October 22.

Tickets for screenings are available at the AMC Theatres website (remember to wear a mask!) Watch the new trailer for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World below.