Scott Pilgrim vs. the World oral history: Bonus level!!!

CULKIN: Edgar had the entire movie in his head. It was in his noggin. And it was already edited. Every cut and every music cue and everything. He just needed to go through the process of actually physically making the movie. There were things where it was like, "If you turn your head too quick, that’s wrong, it has to be specifically this way." "No, your chin was up, your chin needs to be down." There was a lot of that, because it was framed exactly in his head. Sometimes that can feel restricting. Like, I work on some things, like the show I’m on now (HBO's Succession), I don’t know what the room’s going to look like, I don’t know whether we’re sitting or standing, sometimes I actually don’t even know what the script is. "F--- it, roll it, let's just do it, and see what happens." And there’s freedom in that. But in a weird way there’s freedom in working with somebody who’s so sure of himself and so confident, I give over all of my trust to him and go, "Alright, if you say so, let’s do it like this, I’m sure you’ll make it work." And I think he did.