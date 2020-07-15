Scott Pilgrim vs. the World fans should ex-out their plans for Monday, July 20. EW can reveal that the 2010 film's 10th-anniversary cast table read will premiere that day at 1 p.m. ET on EW.com. The table read will benefit the Water For People charity and is part of EW's Fandom Week.

The movie stars Cera as Scott Pilgrim, a bassist for the fictitious Toronto band Sex Bob-omb, who dumps his high-school student girlfriend Knives Chau (Wong) for a Rollerblading Amazon courier named Ramona Flowers (Winstead). The problem? Ramona’s most recent partner, Gideon Graves (Schwartzman), has formed the League of Evil Exes with Ramona’s other former beaux, many of whom Scott battles in fantastical fights.

Released in August 2010, the movie was a box office disappointment but was beloved by many who did see it and rapidly acquired the status of a cult classic. As Chris Evans said in EW's recent oral history of the film, "The Marvel fan base is rabid, but the Scott Pilgrim fandom is just as dedicated and loyal as any fandom I’ve ever seen."

"Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans!" the film's cast and creative team said in a statement, which can be read in full at the Water For People website. "Without you, there would be no ten-year anniversary celebration. And then we wouldn’t be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday."

Water For People promotes the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services, accessible to all, and sustained by strong communities, businesses, and governments.

Dolby Cinema will celebrate the film’s 10 year anniversary with an upcoming theatrical re-release.

EW will post an expanded "Bonus level" version of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World oral history to coincide with the milestone.