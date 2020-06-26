Scott Pilgrim cast reunites for 10th anniversary script read-through for charity

In addition to marking the film's tenth anniversary, the virtual gathering was held to promote and benefit the charity Water for People . Participants included Michael Cera , Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong, Mark Webber, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman. The cast were joined by writer-director Edgar Wright , his co-writer Michael Bacall, and Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author-artist responsible for the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. The read-through will be hosted on EW.com later this summer (more details to come soon).

This mix of superhero film, martial arts epic, coming-of-age comedy, rock musical, exercise in magical realism, and love letter to vintage videogames was a box office disappointment upon release but was beloved by many who did turn out to see it and almost immediately acquired the status of a cult classic. As Mary Elizabeth Winstead said in EW's just-published oral history of the film, "There’s something about Scott Pilgrim that’s not like anything else, and a lot of people are looking for that. They feel they’re not like anybody else or they feel their tastes don’t really line up with what is being made right now. You see that movie and you think, Oh God, this speaks to me; this is what I’ve been looking for!" And, as MCU star Chris Evans noted in the same article, "The Marvel fan base is rabid, but the Scott Pilgrim fandom is just as dedicated and loyal as any fandom I’ve ever seen."