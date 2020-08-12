See Edgar Wright, Michael Cera, Brie Larson in Scott Pilgrim behind-the-scenes photos

Edgar Wright's film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was released exactly 10 years ago on Thursday. The filmmaker has marked the anniversary — or the eve of the occasion, anyway — by tweeting out some pretty darned adorable behind-the-scenes photographs featuring cast members Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Ellen Wong, Brandon Routh, Alison Pill, Mark Webber, Jason Schwartzman, and Satya Bhabha, among others.

"Tomorrow is the actual 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and I'll be sharing some rare behind the scenes photos, linking to new articles and maybe share a little OST news (!)," Wright wrote on Twitter. "In the meantime though, how about a metric tonne of photos from before we even shot a frame?"

Earlier this summer, Wright virtually reunited with many of the cast for a table read of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, to benefit the charity Water for People. Watch that table read above and see the photos Wright posted below.

