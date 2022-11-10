The Emmy-nominated star also says she'd be open to reprising the role of the beloved brainiac.

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon.

The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).

"Velma has been around since 1969; I just went trick or treating with my daughter and there were a lot of Velmas out there, so I love that she still has this place in culture that is sort of always active for decades," Cardellini said. "And I love — you know, I think it's been hinted at so many times, and I think it's great that it's finally out there."

Cardellini also responded with a resounding "Oh God, yeah!" when asked if she would be open to reprising the role again. But "I'm probably too old," she quipped.

Linda Cardellini as Velma in Scooby Doo Linda Cardellini as Velma in 'Scooby-Doo' | Credit: Diyah Pera/Warner Bros.

Lesbian Velma became canon last month following the release of the new Halloween animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! In director Audie Harrison's iteration, Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) develops a crush on the female head of a notorious costume crime syndicate (Myrna Velasco), much to the joy of the Scooby-Doo fandom.

James Gunn — who wrote the script for both of the Scooby-Doo films starring Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, and Sarah Michelle Gellar — has been vocal about his distaste for how the films turned out. The filmmaker claimed that Warner Bros. interfered with his visions for the films, including Velma's sexuality. Velma was "explicitly gay in my initial script," Gunn has said, "but the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (in the version shot), then nothing (in the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

