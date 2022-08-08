Scoob! may be shelved, but the filmmakers are recording its score anyway

Scooby-Doo, where are you?

In the recording studio, apparently.

Scoob! Holiday Haunt, the upcoming animated sequel to 2020's Scoob!, was shelved last week alongside the $90 million Batgirl in a shocking move by Warner Bros. Discovery. The good news is the cast and crew is still getting paid, including those who were hired to perform the score.

"So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you've already paid for the stage and the musicians?" asked co-writer and producer Tony Cervone in a post on Instagram. "You record the damn score!"

The film's composer is listed as Dara Taylor, who previously developed scores for films like Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and The Tender Bar.

Scoob! Holiday Haunt, directed by Bill Haller and Michael Kurinsky, was slated to debut in December on HBO Max, but was axed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav defended his decision to cancel the release of both Scoob! and Batgirl during an investors' call last Thursday.

"We're not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we're not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it," he said.

Cervone had expressed his disappointment in the wake of the news. "Yes I am afraid this is true," he wrote on Instagram alongside a headline about the decision. "The movie is practically finished and turned out beautifully. I am beyond heartbroken."

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah also spoke out following the news, expressing their disappointment and sharing unseen images of the production that showcased Michael Keaton's return as Batman.

Variety reported that Warner Bros. Discovery axed Batgirl in part for tax write-offs and on Sunday night's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took a swipe at his new boss.

"Hi there, new business daddy!" he said. "Seems like you're doing a really great job. I do get the vague sense that you're burning down my network for the insurance money, but I'm sure that that will all pass."

