Zoinks! The Mystery Inc. gang is once again on the case.

In Scoob!, the first full-length animated version of the beloved crime (?)-solving franchise, Scooby-Doo finally gets an origin story. The film reveals how the famous Great Dane first met Shaggy (Will Forte) and how the duo joined forces with aspiring young detectives Fred (Zac Efron), Velma (Gina Rodriguez), and Daphne (Amanda Seyfried) to become the celebrated Mystery Inc. Together the gang faces a plot that involves the legendary ghost dog Cerberus and the impending dog-pocalypse. In the process, they discover that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny connected to it all. Ruh-roh!

To celebrate in the true spirit of Scooby-Doo, EW (virtually!) sat down with Isaacs, Seyfried, Jeong, Clemons, and Forte to try and solve the answers to our silliest Scooby mysteries.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Which Mystery Inc. character are you most like in real life and why?

FORTE: I gotta say Shaggy is probably one that I am the most like — a little lazy at times, likes his food, can be fearful, and maybe not the person to turn to to save the day necessarily, but can come through in a pinch. But I like to think that I am a dedicated friend like him, as well.

ISAACS: Velma. I'm a geek. I'm an obsessive logic freak. If I wasn't an actor, I'd be doing something in computers. I love gadgets. I love reading manuals. I love sorting out people's networks and things like that. So I'd be buried in the screen somewhere. She's the genius, she's the brains of the whole operation.

SEYFRIED: I'm Daphne, for sure. She's a little bit more enthusiastic than I am. But she's a good listener. I think she's very grounded in her own way and can find the humor in things. She's more even-keeled than I am for sure, but I like to think that I'm more positive than I used to be, and she is definitely that way.

CLEMONS: I don't know. I'm probably like Shaggy and probably just like useless. I feel like I've done one of those rooms where you have to try to get out, the escape rooms, and I literally sat in the corner the whole time. It's just like, this is too much. So realistically, that is me. [Laughs]

JEONG: I think I'm kind of like [my character] Dynomutt in real life, where I'm a bit more serious, a bit more paternal in nature. I have two kids and I take things pretty seriously — that's kind of shocking to say, I know.

Image zoom Dynomutt, voiced by Ken Jeong Warner Bros. Pictures

Dogs are man's best friend because...

FORTE: They are there every step of the way with you. They are just so dependably wonderful. You can have the worst day, and you get back and your dogs come up and give you love, and you just forget about your horrible day, and it just turns everything around.

ISAACS: They don't ask you to do the washing up. I do have a lovely dog. And in fact, I love washing up. I don't know why that came to me. I'm going to regret that answer probably for the rest of my marriage.

SEYFRIED: They tell you what you want to hear, I mean that's true about humankind, too. But also they're just loyal as can be.

JEONG: They're loyal. They're adorable. And I mean, we just got a puppy, and it's been amazing to kind of raise this puppy during these unprecedented times. It's been wonderful. It's a goldendoodle, and my kids named it Mocha.

Image zoom Dee Dee Skyes, voiced Kiersey Clemons Warner Bros. Pictures

Although they always famously end up being human, the mystery gang comes up against a lot of frightening creatures on their various cases — ghosts, vampires, werewolves, aliens. What would you be most scared of?

FORTE: Man, I'll tell you what. Possums are terrifying. I live in Los Angeles and they seem like such friendly creatures until you have one burrowing into your house, and you try to get it out, and they are mean creatures. So, those are the most terrifying creatures. I could have gone with a tiger or something like that, but no I'm going with possums.

ISAACS: Oh, I'm scared of ghosts because I think they're real. I shot a film in Germany called A Cure for Wellness and we shot in the most haunted place in Europe, and ghost hunters came every day. And you could feel something really wrong in the soil, in the buildings. And there's too many people that I like and know and respect who told me about their encounters for it just not to be anything. So I'm terrified of ghosts.

SEYFRIED: Oh, ghosts. I mean, they freak me out so much. I was so obsessed with ghost stories when I was younger, that's partially the thing that attracted me so much to the Scooby-Doo universe when I was a kid. Even though I loved it and I felt very safe with [the gang] and watching them solve these ghost stories, I think that ghosts would freak me out the most.

CLEMONS: Finding out who's under that mask. I would hate that. I'm more afraid of humans than I am of ghosts.

JEONG: Towards the end [of Scoob!] I think Cerberus, the three-headed dog, is pretty intense. And that was a really well drawn scene and incorporated all the dynamics of everybody, the whole Scooby gang, as well as Dee Dee [Clemons] and Blue Falcon [Wahlberg] and Dynomutt. It was really very climactic, which I loved, but it's also scary.

Image zoom Dick Dastardly, voiced by Jason Isaacs Warner Bros. Pictures

What real-life mystery should the gang try and solve?

FORTE: Oh, man. You don't want to ask me that question because I'll be like, oh, who killed JFK? And you know, we don't want the gang mixed up in that. [Laughs] I guess aliens. That was so crazy. The video that came out a week ago, two weeks ago. God, time is blending in. But what the heck's going on there?

ISAACS: Oh, well, I wouldn't mind finding out how much Russia is trying to influence the 2020 election. How about that?

What is your favorite Scooby-Doo memory?

FORTE: It's so tough to pick one. I was born in 1970, and the show started in 1969. So it's been a part of my life forever. It feels like family. That's why it was so nerve-wracking, and it was such an honor obviously, but very nerve-wracking to come in and do this character because I just have such a love and respect for the character in the show. And I just wanted to make sure that I did it justice.

ISAACS: When I was a kid, Saturday morning, there were no VCRs. And the only time you could watch kids' TV was when it was on. And Saturday morning was this sacred time, when I'd sit there and put on two hours of kids' programming, and it was just bliss. I waited all week for Scooby-Doo, and Wacky Races, and The Banana Splits, and a program called Why Don't You? in England. And it was just a magical time, whereas now you can watch anything whenever you want, and it kind of ruins that.

SEYFRIED: It's very visceral. It's just being in my grandparents' living room, the green carpet and the TV on the floor, and just playing with my toys after school. Just being in such a safe place because they raised me when my mom and dad would be working. I don't know, just feeling really safe and feeling very excited about each mystery and those Scooby and Shaggy voices. They echo in my memory like crazy.

CLEMONS: I think my favorite Scooby memory is telling my dad that I'm doing a voice in Scoob! because my dad loves Scooby-Doo. And as a kid, I only watched Scooby-Doo because my dad, it was the thing that we did together. And now he watches it with my little brother. My parents are like oddly not impressed by things that I do, at least not easily, but the Scoob! thing was impressive to them. [Laughs.]

JEONG: I think as a kid just growing up, I remember when Scrappy-Doo was introduced in the Hanna-Barbera universe. I was like, whoa, this has taken a new twist. There's a Scooby-Doo, there is a Scrappy-Doo, too. I remember thinking, "Wow." My mind was blown at six. I remember watching that and they were just adding wrinkles, but I did love like Captain Caveman growing up, and you had all this Hanna-Barbera universe. That was such a part of my generation and childhood.