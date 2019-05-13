Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum welcomes 40 of the most iconic vehicles to ever grace the silver screen from over 20 revolutionary science fiction films in its Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction collection. The exhibit appeases both massive franchise and cult classic followings alike with its array of eccentric, eye-catching cars (if you can even call them all cars) that spans over a decade of magical movie moments. Speed through to see all of the movie and TV cars on display.