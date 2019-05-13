From Batman to Black Panther, this exhibit features cars from your favorite sci-fi movies and TV shows
A drive through cinematic history
Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum welcomes 40 of the most iconic vehicles to ever grace the silver screen from over 20 revolutionary science fiction films in its Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction collection. The exhibit appeases both massive franchise and cult classic followings alike with its array of eccentric, eye-catching cars (if you can even call them all cars) that spans over a decade of magical movie moments. Speed through to see all of the movie and TV cars on display.
1981 De Lorean Time Machine — Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future II (1989), and Back to the Future III (1990)
“We have to go back!” Doc and Marty McFly’s trilogy of time-travel antics would have never been possible without this epic De Lorean time machine homemade in Doc’s garage.
Ford Flathead Roadster — Iron Man (2008) and Iron Man 2 (2010)
This antique hot rod (was a crowning jewel of Tony Stark’s car collection.
Zao's Jaguar XKR — Die Another Day (2002)
North Korean terrorist Zao used this car to pursue James Bond in Die Another Day, Pierce Brosnan’s final Bond outing.
The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) Batpod
Wayne Enterprises outdid themselves this time with this multi-functional, speedy superweapon used in defending Gotham against the wicked workings of Bane and the Joker.
Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) Batmobile
Christian Bale’s Batman may have popularized the Batpod, but there’s something timeless about this classic black sports car, the cornerstone of the Batcave’s arsenal.
1966 Batmobile (replica) — Batman TV series (1966-1968) and Batman: The Movie (1966)
This sleek, red-accented Batmobile is a little flashier than we’re used to, and was equipped with some of the most imaginative crime-fighting accessories, including a rocket launcher, Batscope, 180° Bat Turn, and Detect‑A‑Scope.
1992 Ford Explorer XLT — Jurassic Park (1993)
The boldest paint job since Scooby Doo‘s Mystery Machine, the tour vehicle became the ultimate escape vehicle from the pursuing dinosaurs that infested the Isle of Nublar off the Costa Rican coast.
Mach 5 — Speed Racer (2008)
Speed Racer’s iconic car was featured in the animated series and the (underrated!) 2008 live-action film.
Light Cycle — Tron: Legacy (2010)
The iconic vehicle from 1982’s Tron was redesigned and updated for the 2010 sequel.
Weyland RT01 — Prometheus (2012)
This armored vehicle conveyed the crew of the Prometheus across LV-223 in Ridley Scott’s 2012 film.
Spinner — Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
The transport of choice for the characters of Blade Runner is capable of both ground and air travel.
Skynet Moto-Terminator — Terminator: Salvation (2009)
The Skynet product was invented with explicit purpose of hunting down fleeing humans. The dreaded Harvestor stores the speedy vehicles in his lower legs to assist his capture missions in Terminator: Salvation.
Ford Taurus Police Cruiser — RoboCop (2014)
The mode of transport for the titular robotic policeman, played by Joel Kinnaman, in the 2014 remake of Paul Verhoeven’s ’80s classic.
The Alligator — Death Race 2000 (1975)
This decked-out Corvette was the custom ride of David Carradine’s Frankenstein in Roger Corman’s 1975 cult classic.
Honda NM4 Custom — Ghost in the Shell (2017)
Badass counter-terrorist operative Major Mira Killianis (Scarlett Johansson) scours the city on this custom motorcycle in search of terrorist Hideo Kuze (Michael Pitt).
Black Beauty — Green Hornet (1966)
This crime-fighting weapon, capable of creating smoke screen or spread tacks on the road to puncture the tires of pursuing vehicles, was indespensable to vigilante Green Hornet on his various adventures.
Lexus Roadster — Minority Report (2002)
In a future filled with levetating cars, this Lexus served as a valuable asset for it’s ability to transition from the city’s maglev transportation system to the regular roads in the suburbs.
2015 Hill Valley Police Cruiser Prototype — Back to the Future II (1989)
This futuristic cop car is equipped with fusion booster thrusters that enable it to take flight — which joins the Mattel Hoverboard as one of the many Back to the Future inventions we wish existed.
1982 Knight Industries Two Thousand “K.I.T.T.” — Knight Rider (1982-1986)
This fully-autonomous redesigned Pontiac Firebird is one of the final survivors from small screen series’ four vehicles used in filming the pilot episode.
2002 Cadillac Cien concept — The Island (2005)
Lincoln Six Echo (Ewan McGregor) lived in an isolated facility to protect against the radioactive wasteland of 2019, but that didn’t keep him from evading capture in a this luxury Cadillac.
2019 Deckard Sedan — Blade Runner (1982)
Rick Deckard’s (Harrison Ford) personal vehicle is Police Sedan Number 56, a “state of the art” luxury spinner compared to the “Everyman Car” of the era that is decommissioned and stripped of its ability to fly, confined to surface streets alone.
1966 AMT Piranha — The Man from U.N.C.L.E. TV series (1964-1968)
This streamlined blue number is complete with rocket launcher tubes in the gullwing doors.
Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series — Black Panther (2018)
How could we forget T’Challa and Shuri’s reckless car chase through the streets of Seoul, South Korea in this seemingly-innocuous number in royal blue (fit for a king)?