Sophie's powers — and new look — are activated in The School for Good and Evil clip

In the footage below, pupils at the titular enchanted school are getting their fingers impaled one by one (ouch), as part of a ritual to have their spell-casting abilities activated. Sophie ( Sophia Anne Caruso ) commands the room's attention when she sashays in, showing off a bold new look.

Director Paul Feig previously told EW he was excited to turn the idea of good vs. evil on its head with the film, which he hopes will spark a whole franchise. "I think it so speaks to the way that the world is right now," he says. "Somehow, we've gotten into this very divided place where you're either on my side or you're against me, and you're terrible, and I'm good. It was really inspiring and I won't say easy, but we fed off the creativity of what's happening in this world, and with the hopes that we can, through the world of fantasy, make our statement on that."