Sophie's powers — and new look — are activated in The School for Good and Evil clip
Turns out, she was long overdue for a makeover.
Sophie's new look — and activated powers galore — are at the heart of a new clip from The School for Good and Evil released Saturday as part of Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM.
In the footage below, pupils at the titular enchanted school are getting their fingers impaled one by one (ouch), as part of a ritual to have their spell-casting abilities activated. Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) commands the room's attention when she sashays in, showing off a bold new look.
Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, The School For Good and Evil follows Sophie and her best friend Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they find themselves suddenly at odds at the school, which trains heroes and villains to protect the balance of good vs. evil. Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron) presides over the villains, while the heroes are instructed by Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Cate Blanchett round out the cast.
Director Paul Feig previously told EW he was excited to turn the idea of good vs. evil on its head with the film, which he hopes will spark a whole franchise. "I think it so speaks to the way that the world is right now," he says. "Somehow, we've gotten into this very divided place where you're either on my side or you're against me, and you're terrible, and I'm good. It was really inspiring and I won't say easy, but we fed off the creativity of what's happening in this world, and with the hopes that we can, through the world of fantasy, make our statement on that."
The School For Good and Evil premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix. Check out the full clip in the video above.
Comments