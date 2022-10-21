School for Good and Evil director Paul Feig teases potential sequel

"The goal is definitely for this to be a franchise," Feig says.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil.

They definitely didn't live happily ever after at the end of The School for Good and Evil.

Netflix's fairytale film adaptation of the bestselling series by Soman Chainani ends almost exactly the same way the first book does — almost — as best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) use the power of true friendship and love to save their enchanted school that trains both heroes and villains.

But after defeating the evil Rafal (Kit Young), Sophia and Agatha return to their own world together, content to live apart from their new friends — until an arrow fired by Tedros (Jamie Flatters) pierces the vortex from his world into theirs, carrying with it a dire message: "I need you, Agatha." And the Storian (voiced by Cate Blanchett) ends the movie on that cliffhanger, revealing: "This was only the beginning."

Since The School for Good and Evil series spans six books, and the movie perfectly sets up the beginning of the second novel, will there be a sequel?

Director Paul Feig tells EW that he certainly hopes so. "The goal is definitely for this to be a franchise," he says. "That's the plan going forward, just take all the material of these books, and hopefully make a franchise out of it. We love the characters, love the world. The books are super fun and very dense."

THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL Credit: Gilles Mingasson /© Netflix

Feig has so much more he wants to explore onscreen, especially since he couldn't fit everything from the first book into the movie. "Look, if we were to shoot everything in the first book, the movie would cost billions of dollars," he says with a laugh. "You take the things that the audience, the readers, and the fans love from the books and then you retrofit them in a way to still make it your own but in a way that they're going to be happy. You're also going to have an audience who doesn't know the books, or an audience who's just experiencing it without having to know the material — I'm very against any movies where you have to know things before you go there."

That's why he didn't want to adapt the first book exactly as it is on the page. "It's fun to watch a comic-book movie if you've grown up with the comic books and you know all those characters because there are all these Easter eggs," Feig says. "But I also find that can be very excluding to audiences. For this [film], you don't have to know the book. Come in, enjoy this story, enjoy these characters, then if you want to go and read the books after that, that's great. They both need to stand on their own. And hopefully we'll continue to do that in a sequel."

The School for Good and Evil is now streaming on Netflix.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: