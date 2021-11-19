Scarlett Johansson is sticking with the Marvel family beyond Black Widow.

Kevin Feige, the man behind the curtain as president of Marvel Studios, announced during Thursday night's American Cinematheque Award ceremony for Johansson that she has returned to work on a secret Marvel project as a producer.

"We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer," Feige said from the stage of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

He continued, "Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile, and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber, from the epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2 to the around-the-world press tour for Avengers: Endgame to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow. Working with you, Scarlett, has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career."

Feige mentioned that Johansson was the first actor to also produce a Marvel Studios project with Black Widow. "From our very first few meetings, it was clear she had a vision for this movie, how to tell this story," he said.

The Marvel boss also praised her "deep level of character connections"and how she "pushed to make Black Widow an ensemble."

So, even though — two-year spoiler alert! — her character, Natasha Romanoff, didn't make it to the end of Avengers: Endgame, Johansson herself is sticking around. This comes after Johansson and Marvel resolved the lawsuit the actress filed against the studio over the Black Widow release. She had alleged Disney breached her contract by distributing the movie in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming platform simultaneously.

Scarlett Johansson in 'Black Widow'

In statements released in September, Johansson had teased that she was looking forward "to continuing our collaboration in years to come," while a Disney spokesperson mentioned their work on the upcoming Tower of Terror movie.

So, what the heck is Johansson working on now for Marvel?

Marvel has an onslaught of projects for Disney+ that we already know about, including a second season of What If...?, a Hawkeye series spin-off called Echo, and a WandaVision spin-off called Agatha: House of Harkness.

As for the movie side, there are currently five untitled Marvel Studios projects mapped out on the calendar from 2023-2024. And that's after we get through the titles we know are coming, from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Earlier in his speech, Feige noted how Johansson's Black Widow character paved the way for other prominent female superheroes in the MCU. Perhaps that was a clue and Johansson will help introduce another woman from the comic books to the big screen. Heck, maybe Florence Pugh's Yelena is secretly getting her own movie with Johansson as her producing mentor.

Gotta love Feige for saying just enough to spark a whirlwind of theories.

Representatives for Marvel and Johansson didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

