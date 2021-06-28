Scarlett Johansson says leaving Black Widow behind feels 'bittersweet'

"I think it's great to go out on a high note," the actress said of the long-awaited Marvel film, out July 9.

After over a year of pandemic-related delays, Black Widow - Marvel's solo film centered on the redheaded superspy known as Natasha Romanoff - will finally arrive in theaters. And with the movie's long-awaited debut comes what might be the final chapter of the character's story for Scarlett Johansson, who has played Black Widow since the character's introduction in 2010's Iron Man 2.

Of course, "never say never" always applies to the Marvel Universe, especially where beloved characters are concerned. But while appearing on ABC's Good Morning America Monday morning to promote the film's release, Johansson reflected on the possibility of saying some final goodbyes to the superhero she's spent so much time with.

Black Widow Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios' "Black Widow." | Credit: Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

"I think it's bittersweet. I've had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I'm going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to," Johansson told GMA. "But I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we've done so far, so yeah... like I said, it's bittersweet."

Johansson also brought up her spoiler-adverse husband Colin Jost, a subject she recently spoke about on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. For her part, Johansson agreed that when it came to Marvel films, Jost had the right idea about not wanting to know anything.

"I always tell people that," Johansson told GMA. "I'm like, 'You don't really want to know. There's so few surprises these days, just have the patience and sit through the movie, and enjoy the ride. And this movie is definitely full of a lot of surprises for sure."

Early reactions to the film hit social media in mid-June, with many praising the action and story as well as breakout star Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova.

"My #BlackWidow review is that if you're able to see this one in theaters, I highly recommend it," EW's own Devan Coggan wrote. "It's a total joy, and it was made even better by getting to experience all the laughs and gasps and thrills with other people. Movies! The best! Also, Florence Pugh rules extremely hard."

Black Widow premieres in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access July 9.