Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and more actresses unite for epic virtual fight

Well, that's one way to get exercise during the quarantine.

A jaw-dropping list of actresses and stuntwomen (or "Badass Boss Bitches," as the video puts it) came together to create an epic virtual fight sequence while practicing social distancing. Zoë Bell (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) begins the video by crying out, "I'm so bored! I just want to play with my friends!" before literally kicking things off, as the video strings together numerous clips to create the appearance of each woman punching, kicking, or thwacking the next participant through the camera.

Spearheaded by Bell, the video features far too many A-listers to enumerate entirely, from Drew Barrymore to Lucy Lawless to Florence Pugh. The fight also features some fun surprises, including an appearance by Bell's 11-year-old OUATIH costar Julia Butters, Daryl Hannah cleverly reprising her Kill Bill role, and KT Tunstall, whose song "The Healer" is featured in the video, popping up in a very unexpected manner.

Bell posted the video to her YouTube channel, and several of the participants shared it on social media. "So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge. Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes!" Cameron Diaz wrote in a rare Instagram post. "#proudtobewithalltheladies," wrote Diaz's Charlie's Angels costar Barrymore.

This isn't the first fight sequence of this kind to hit the internet during the quarantine. Last month, a group of French stuntmen and women created a similar, albeit less star-studded, video.

You can watch the full fight play out above.

Related content: