The actresses shared they were actually relieved to have another woman on the set of early Marvel's "sausage party."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson dispel rumors of Iron Man 2 feud: 'You were so nice to me'

Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow were early additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paltrow played Pepper Potts starting with the franchise's first film, Iron Man, in 2008, and Johansson joined soon after as Natasha Romanov/Black Widow in 2010's Iron Man 2. Though internet rumors have sometimes alleged that they clashed on set, the two actresses dispelled that rumor in a conversation on the latest episode of The Goop Podcast.

"Is that a rumor?" Johansson asked after Paltrow mentioned that people ask her about it. "You were so nice to me on that movie," she told the host. "I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could've been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I'd never done anything like that before."

Paltrow last played Potts in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where she even got to wear her own Iron Man-style armor suit. In one memorable moment, Potts teamed up with other female Marvel heroes to stand against Thanos' army. But it took many years for the MCU to introduce that many female characters.

"I was so happy to have another woman around," Paltrow said of working with Johansson on Iron Man 2.

"You kept telling me that," Johansson said. "Then I experienced that later on. When I did Avengers I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party."

Might we see the two actors share the screen again in a future Marvel project? Even though Romanov died in Endgame, Johansson reprised the role in 2021's Black Widow. Don't expect to see her return again, though (not least because of the legal battle Johansson got into with Disney after they shifted Black Widow to a streaming release).

"I'm done," Johansson said. "That chapter is over. I did all that I had to do."

What about Paltrow? Since Potts hasn't died, she could always pop up again. Johansson, at least, is sure of it.

"100 percent that's happening," she quipped. "I can see it. They're never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby."

