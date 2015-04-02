The 37 scariest movies of all time

Director: Richard Donner

Someday, an enterprising film student will write a master's thesis on why the Nixon-Ford era spawned the cinematic unholy trinity of Rosemary's Baby, The Exorcist, and The Omen. Until then, let's just picture the last of those demon seeds, Damien (Harvey Stephens) — the tiny Antichrist with the 666 devil sign on his scalp — maniacally pedaling his tricycle and knocking Lee Remick over the second-floor railing to the menacing strains of ''Ave Satani''. Or even scarier, the boy's nanny, about to hang herself, cooing: ''Look at me, Damien! It's all for you!''

Related: Why you should watch the original The Omen