Scarface reboot taps Call Me By Your Name director

With a Call Me By Your Name sequel still just a figment of an Italian poet's daydream, director Luca Guadagnino is moving on to a much different vibe for his next movie.

The filmmaker, who also helmed the remake of Suspiria with Dakota Johnson, is now looking to take on Universal's Scarface reboot, EW has learned. And that is just peachy!

The Coen Brothers, Joel and Ethan, wrote the latest draft of the script, which is a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 films. This one will be set in Los Angeles. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio wrote earlier drafts.

The most widely known adaptation is the 1983 Brian DePalma Scarface with stars Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer. The actors reunited with DePalma in 2018 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Guadagnino was recently thought to be reuniting Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer for a Call Me By Your Name film sequel, based on an interview he gave to Italian newspaper La Repubblica. However, it appears that was more wishful thinking and not official confirmation of anything.

