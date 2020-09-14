Scare Me trailer teases a terrifying battle of wits

You know how some writers — particularly male writers — become consumed with jealousy and rage over the success of their more talented peers? But, hey, that's enough about my Monday. Let's check out the new trailer for the upcoming comedy-with-frights Scare Me!

The film stars first-time filmmaker Josh Ruben as Fred, a frustrated copywriter who checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Aya Cash), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a pizza-delivering horror fan (Chris Redd).

Scare Me is both directed and written by Ruben. The film premieres Oct. 1 on the streaming service Shudder.

