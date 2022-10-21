Find out who'll sit on EW's Breaking Big panel at the 2022 SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Entertainment Weekly is headed down to Georgia for the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival — and we're bringing a quintet of actors with us.
As part of our partnership with the Savannah College of Art and Design, our executive editor Clarissa Cruz will moderate EW's Breaking Big panel on Friday, Oct. 28. This year's honorees include Anna Diop (Nanny, Titans), Banks Repeta (Armageddon Time), Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, OuterBanks), Ty Simpkins (The Whale), and Vanessa Burghardt (Cha Cha Real Smooth).
The full 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place October 22-29, with additional honorees including
- X actors Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega
- Till actor Jalyn Hall and producer Keith Beauchamp
- Taurus star Colson Baker (also known as Machine Gun Kelly)
- The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon
- Devotion actor Jonathan Majors and director JD Dillard
- Thirteen Lives director Ron Howard
- The Menu's Nicholas Hoult
- Glass Onion's Janelle Monáe
- The Inspection's Jeremy Pope
- Living costume designer Sandy Powell
- The Good Nurse's Eddie Redmayne
- Wendell & Wild director Henry Selick
- The Whale's Sadie Sink
A key stop on the Academy Awards festival circuit, the annual event is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S., honoring both professional and student filmmakers and welcoming major industry luminaries, including award-winning directors, writers, and actors.
