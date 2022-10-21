Find out who'll sit on EW's Breaking Big panel at the 2022 SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Once again, we've partnered with the Savannah College of Art and Design to bring some of the best rising talent to Georgia for their annual festival.
By Patrick Gomez October 21, 2022 at 02:44 PM EDT
Entertainment Weekly is headed down to Georgia for the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival — and we're bringing a quintet of actors with us.

As part of our partnership with the Savannah College of Art and Design, our executive editor Clarissa Cruz will moderate EW's Breaking Big panel on Friday, Oct. 28. This year's honorees include Anna Diop (Nanny, Titans), Banks Repeta (Armageddon Time), Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, OuterBanks), Ty Simpkins (The Whale), and Vanessa Burghardt (Cha Cha Real Smooth).

Anna Diop, Banks Repeta, Madelyn Cline, Ty Simpkins, Vanessa Burghardt
| Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The full 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place October 22-29, with additional honorees including

A key stop on the Academy Awards festival circuit, the annual event is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S., honoring both professional and student filmmakers and welcoming major industry luminaries, including award-winning directors, writers, and actors.

