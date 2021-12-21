Sayaka Kanda, Japanese actress and singer, dies at 35

The star, who notably voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen, died Saturday.

Sayaka Kanda, the actress and singer who notably voiced Anna in the Japanese-dubbed version of Disney's Frozen, died after an apparent fall at a hotel in Japan on Saturday. She was 35.

Local news outlet Kyodo News reported that Kanda fell from a 22-story hotel in Sapporo on Saturday, her body found at around 1 p.m. local time at an outdoor space on the 14th floor of the hotel.

The star was taken to the hospital, where she was later confirmed as dead. Per the outlet, authorities are reportedly investigating the death as a "probable suicide," but have yet to rule out foul play.

A statement shared on Kanda's website said a funeral was held on Tuesday.

The daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and idolized pop star Seiko Matsuda, Kanda was known for her voice-work in the animated series Idoly Pride and Star Blazers 2202, as well as roles in the film Real Girl and TV series High School Chorus, among others.

Sayaka Kanda Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Kanda had recently turned her attention to musical theater, having been set to perform on a production of My Fair Lady at a theater in Sapporo. Producers told Kyodo News that Kanda had attended rehearsals on Friday prior to her death.

She was also scheduled to hit the stage for a musical production of Galaxy Express 999, based on a sci-fi anime written and illustrated by Leiji Matsumoto, in 2022.