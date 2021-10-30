Saweetie suited up as Halle Berry's Catwoman for Halloween this year, and her rooftop prowl got the blessing from none other than the woman who wore the ears first.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, the "Icy Girl" rapper donned the bra and ripped leather pants made famous by the actress in the 2004 film Catwoman, adding the caption, "Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it 🤷🏽‍♀️💅🏽 @halleberry."

The video begins with Saweetie, 28, gliding across the rooftop and lip-syncing to a Berry voiceover: "You see, sometimes I'm good, oooh very good. But sometimes I'm bad. But only as bad as I wanna be."

But her dramatic strut is soon interrupted when Berry herself appears, demanding to know what "the hell is going on here."

Saweetie explains that she's just trying to "get out here and get these coins," which leads to an intense stare-off between the two.

The fraught moment concludes with Berry giving her seal of approval and mimicking Saweetie's catchphrase: "I know dat's right."

"And never, ever wrong," Saweetie replies before "leaping" away.

Berry, 55, also shared the video to Instagram, writing "There's enough room for more than one Catwoman 💅🏽 @saweetie #IKDR."

The universally panned DC superhero movie is now finding a second life on HBO Max, leading Berry to tweet, "I'm seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago."

Berry won the Worst Actress Razzie for Catwoman in 2005, showing up in person to accept the award. Clutching her 2002 Monster's Ball Best Actress Oscar in one hand and her new Razzie in the other, Berry emotionally — and hilariously — thanked Warner Bros. for "this piece-of-sh--, God-awful movie."

She ended her speech with some advice she received from her mother, explaining her good-natured acceptance of the Razzie.

"If you could not be a good loser, then there's no way you could be a good winner," she said. "If you're not able to take criticism, then you're not worthy of getting praise."

Catwoman has a 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

