The new movie will take place between the events of Saw and Saw II.

Tobin Bell's Jigsaw returns in first look at Saw X, a prequel set after first film

Tobin Bell's Saw franchise villain John Kramer perished at the end of 2006's Saw III with the many subsequent entries in the horror movie featuring Bell's Jigsaw in flashback or, in the case of 2021's Spiral, not really featuring him at all. Lionsgate announced today that the long wait to see a film fully set while Kramer was alive and well (well, alive, anyway) will seemingly end on Sep. 29 with the release of Saw X.

Along with the release of a first-look image of Bell back in the role, the studio has revealed the film is a prequel set between the events of director James Wan's original 2004 movie Saw and Darren Lynn Bousman's Saw II.

Saw X Tobin Bell in 'Saw X' | Credit: Lionsgate

In Saw X, a sick and desperate Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.

Saw X is directed by Kevin Greutert (Saw VI, Saw 3D) and written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg (Jigsaw, Spiral).

See the first look image of Bell's Jigsaw in Saw X above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.