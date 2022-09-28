All of the Saw movies, ranked

9. Saw V (2008)

Between the traps: A dogged FBI agent (Scott Patterson, better known as Luke from Gilmore Girls) begins to unravel the twisted web of Jigsaw's apprentice-cum-successor Detective Hoffman (Costas Mandylor), who has selected a group of five unfortunates to compete for their lives in an underground catacomb.

With the fourth sequel in the series, "the production values have become so horror-movie shoddy that Saw V has more in common with kitsch like Friday the 13th Part V than the original Saw," writes Gregory Kirschling in his review for EW. That is unfair, only in that Friday Part V looks like Se7en when placed next to Saw V, which commits the one and only unforgivable sin a movie can commit: it's dreadfully boring.

Miring itself in backstory that no one was clamoring for, the film looks as if it were made on a shoestring for the Syfy channel and is seemingly rather embarrassed to even be a Saw sequel. Two elements of interest pierce the tedium: The character of a British tabloid journalist (Carlo Rota) briefly hints at a more fun and subversive chapter in the series, before he is quickly blown apart in an explosion (dullsville); and Julie Benz (of Dexter), playing a character targeted by Jigsaw, presumably due to her regrettable choice in wigs.

Ick Factor: 2/10 — You've seen worse on Murder, She Wrote.