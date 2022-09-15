Satanic Hispanics trailer teases tales of terror from 5 'kick-ass' Latino horror filmmakers

The devilishly-named Satanic Hispanics (watch the trailer above) is a new horror anthology movie which was inspired by a conversation between two of its directors, Mike Mendez (Big Ass Spider!) and Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead).

"Alejandro jokingly said, 'When are we making Satanic Hispanics, the all-Latino horror anthology?' " Mendez recalls. "When he said it, it just resonated with me so hard. All I could think was, yeah, when are we making Satanic Hispanics, the all-Latino horror anthology? There's been so many different types of anthologies, it just seemed to make sense. From that moment, we paired up and said, let's do this. We gathered some of our favorite Latino indie-horror filmmakers we felt kick ass and we said, come join us."

In addition to Mendez and Brugués, Satanic Hispanics features the directorial talents of Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project), Demián Rugna (Terrified), and Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock). The film's cast includes Efren Ramirez, Greg Grunberg, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Jacob Vargas, Hemky Madera, Patricia Velasquez, Demián Salomón, Luis Machin, and Ari Gallegos. Satanic Hispanics will receive its world premiere at the upcoming Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX.

"We were really happy with the people that we were able to get on board," says Mendez. "Then Epic (Pictures, the film's backers) green-lit it immediately, and here we are, racing to the finish line to premiere at Fantastic Fest in just over a week."

In the film, police raid a house in El Paso, full of dead Latinos, and with only one survivor: The Traveler. When the cops him to the station for questioning, he tells them about the horrors he's encountered in his long time on this earth.

"What we wanted to focus on were myths and legends of Latin America, because we felt like so many Hispanic projects are about cartels and the border," says Mendez. "But I do want to make this clear: it is a movie for everybody. It is an English language film. I wanted to make a fun horror movie that just happened to be about Latin lore and I think we've done that."

From Epic Pictures and Dread, Satanic Hispanics is produced by Mendez, Brugues, and Patrick Ewald. The film is written by Alejandro Mendez, Demian Rugna, Adam Cesare, and Lino K. Villa

Exclusively watch the trailer for Satanic Hispanics at the top of this post and see the film's poster below.

