After landing her dream job as Supergirl in The Flash (out June 16), actress Sasha Calle is hoping to reprise the role for the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie.

Calle played coy about whether she's had any official conversations when asked in a recent EW interview, but her enthusiasm for the character is clear. "I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her," she says. "We don't really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it's so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure."

James Gunn, who is now leading DC Studios with Peter Safran, announced in January that there are plans to adapt Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic series written by King and featuring art by Bilquis Evely that kicked off in 2022. The film is one of five already announced for what Gunn dubbed Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, the first of multiple planned phases of interconnected DC movies and TV shows.

The movie will be a "big science-fiction epic film," Gunn said at the time. "Superman is a guy who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, whereas Supergirl, in this story, she is a character who was raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she's a much more jaded character."

Calle makes her debut as Supergirl in The Flash, which sees speedster Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) moving so fast that he surpasses the speed of light and is able to travel back in time. By preventing his mother's death, he finds himself in a timeline where most of the Justice League heroes don't exist.

When the power-hungry Kryptonian General Zod (Michael Shannon) attacks Earth, Barry teams up with his past self and a retired Batman (played in this reality by Michael Keaton) to track down Superman. Instead, they find Supergirl.

Calle says she feels like everyone looking for Supergirl comics has already read Woman of Tomorrow. "I advise people to pick up comic books. I advise people to go into a comic book store and have fun, and to sit there and just open everything up because it is the most fun experience," she says. "When I see a comic book store, I just immediately walk in and I'm like, 'Where's Supergirl?' and I just read it all."

