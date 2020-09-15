Succession star Sarah Snook to star in adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion

This news has us half agony, half hope.

Well, actually, pretty much all hope. Succession star Sarah Snook has been cast as heroine Anne Elliot in a new feature-film adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion, Snook's reps confirmed to EW.

Persuasion, which one of two of Austen's novels published posthumously in 1818, is a second-chance romance. It follows Anne Elliot, who at 27 is considered an old maid. Many years before, Anne broke off her engagement with naval officer Frederick Wentworth under pressure from her family. But when Wentworth returns from war a decorated officer and the two cross paths for the first time in seven years, Anne starts to wonder if she made a mistake and reflects on her regrets and the possibility of unwavering devotion.

This will mark the first feature film adaptation of this Austen novel. It has previously been adapted as a television series, most recently in 2007 featuring Sally Hawkins as Anne and Rupert Penry-Jones as Wentworth.

Mahalia Belo is directing Persuasion for Searchlight Pictures, while Alison Own and Debra Hayward will be producing under their Monumental Pictures banners. Jessica Swale (Summerland) is writing the adaptation and BBC Films is co-financing.

Snook was recently nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Siobhan "Shiv" Roy on HBO's Succession.

Further details, including who might star opposite Snook as Wentworth, are still to be announced.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news here.