Sarah Silverman discusses being typecast, Jewish representation in Hollywood

Sarah Silverman has opened up about her frustrations with Jewish representation in Hollywood, arguing that Jewish actresses are often typecast and shut out of non-stereotypical roles.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday, Silverman noted that "Jewy" actresses typically play a narrow range of roles: "The parts I get to play, you're either a sassy friend of the main character who's just in charge of exposition… or you're this c---y girlfriend before the guy realizes what love really can be, or you're that guy's sleazy book agent, or scumbag executive," she said.

Silverman added that non-Jewish actors are often cast as Jewish characters who are more sympathetic or heroic, citing roles like Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "If there is a role that's a Jewish woman… but she is courageous, or she deserves love, or is altruistic in any way, she's played by a non-Jew," Silverman said. "They finally make RBG the movie, and it's a British woman, Felicity Jones. Mrs. Maisel [played by Rachel Brosnahan] — God bless her, she's brilliant — not Jewish."

While adding that "Actors are actors, and they should play all different parts, 100 percent," Silverman continued, "It's like when they cast someone who has two arms as a person with one arm, and [use] CGI. And then the one-armed actor is like, 'Are you f---ing serious? Can I even get an audition?'"

She also weighed in on the common practice of actors changing their names: "Winona Ryder, if she kept her name Winona Horowitz, you think she would have starred in The Age of Innocence? No f---ing way!"

"I'm not saying nobody feels bad for us, but people really roll their eyes at Jews pointing out anti-Semitism at all, because they're just over it," the comedian added. "They saw the Holocaust movies, [they're] like, 'Next.'"