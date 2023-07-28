"That's just working," Silverman said in an impassioned Instagram video, while Juliette Lewis and Zooey Deschanel pushed back on the star in the comments section.

Sarah Silverman has slammed several of her Hollywood peers filming independent, SAG-AFTRA-cleared projects amid ongoing strikes involving industry writers and actors.

Though the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have halted almost all major studio productions as workers seek new contract agreements in the era of streaming, 45 "truly independent" movies and TV shows starring Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd, and more have been granted strike exemptions under the "Interim Agreement," and Silverman isn't happy about it.

"I feel f---ing pissed off, and I know I just must not be understanding something. There are like 40 movies being made right now. Movie stars are making movies because they're independent movies, and SAG is allowing it because if they do sell it to streaming, it has to be because streaming is abiding by all the things we're asking for. That's just working. The strike ends when they come to the table and we make a deal in agreement," Silverman said in the three-minute clip, shared late Thursday. "So, you're just letting people make movies, and movie stars are making movies that you know the goal is to sell them to streaming."

Silverman called working under those conditions "the end of the strike," which she predicted would now be "exponentially prolonged, because they have movie stars making movies" that she suspects will be released to streaming in the future.

"When SAG joined the strike, it's, 'Movie stars aren't making movies for you anymore, now what are you going to do?' Well, they're making movies. What the f---? I got offered an indie movie, I f---ing said no, and so did a bunch of my friends, and now some of my friends are saying yes. I'm really pissed," the 52-year-old Emmy winner continued. "Please, explain to me why I shouldn't be angry, because people are making real-deal sacrifices. People, writers, actors, crew people, all these people are sacrificing their livelihood for this cause. It's called union strong, where we are all together. And when SAG joined the strike, we should see every movie star out there striking along, because you have insurance because of your union and you get residuals because of your union. All of these things you get because of your union and you can't stand with your union?"

She finished by noting that she doesn't know if she should be "mad at these movie stars making these indie movies that are obviously going to go to streaming" or angry with "SAG for making this interim deal for these indie movies" during the strike.

Sarah Silverman Sarah Silverman | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"It's scabbing, you've made that so clear that it's scabbing," she concluded. "Now, all of a sudden movie stars can make movies if they're indie movies where they promise they'll only sell it if X, Y, and Z. That's called the end of the strike, motherf---ers!"

EW has reached out to representatives for several actors working on SAG-AFTRA-cleared projects for comment on Silverman's video.

Though Amy Sedaris responded with a "Right on" in the comments section of the clip, Yellowjackets actress Juliette Lewis and New Girl star Zooey Deschanel pushed back against Silverman's stance.

"I think we are striking certain particular contractual agreements with the AMPTP — not all work," Deschanel commented.

Lewis added: "Also my brother, who is a laborer — I would love him to work on an independent production. Bunch of my friends in other states have had their unemployment checks run out, so if there's movie productions that are not going to streamers I'm for it for my crew and family."

Sarah Silverman on strike Sarah Silverman on strike | Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Amid productions stopping during the strike, EW also confirmed late Thursday that the Emmys will no longer take place on Sept. 18 as originally planned, with the TV Academy reportedly eyeing a January 2024 ceremony date.

