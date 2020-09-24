Sarah Paulson-starring thriller Run to receive world premiere at virtual genre festival Nightstream

It has been announced that Hulu's Sarah Paulson-starring thriller Run will receive its world premiere at the virtual film festival Nightstream. Directed by Searching filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty and costarring Kiera Allen, Run is the event's opening film and concerns a 17-year-old Chloe (Kiera Allen), who uses a wheelchair and whose fragile, isolated existence with her doting mother (Paulson) is threatened when she begins to notice strange occurrences around her house. ​It has also been announced that the virtual festival's closing night film will be Mandibles, the latest offering from director Quentin Dupieux (Rubber) about two friends who find a giant fly stuck in the trunk of a car. Nightstream is an initiative by five U.S. genre festivals — ​Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook, and Popcorn Frights — that have been affected by COVID-19. The virtual festival will have scheduled programming from ​Oct. 8-11 with films available to view on the Eventive platform until Oct. 14.