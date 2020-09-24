Sarah Paulson-starring thriller Run to receive world premiere at virtual genre festival Nightstream
Event takes place Oct. 8-11.
It has been announced that Hulu's Sarah Paulson-starring thriller Run will receive its world premiere at the virtual film festival Nightstream. Directed by Searching filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty and costarring Kiera Allen, Run is the event's opening film and concerns a 17-year-old Chloe (Kiera Allen), who uses a wheelchair and whose fragile, isolated existence with her doting mother (Paulson) is threatened when she begins to notice strange occurrences around her house. It has also been announced that the virtual festival's closing night film will be Mandibles, the latest offering from director Quentin Dupieux (Rubber) about two friends who find a giant fly stuck in the trunk of a car. Nightstream is an initiative by five U.S. genre festivals — Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook, and Popcorn Frights — that have been affected by COVID-19. The virtual festival will have scheduled programming from Oct. 8-11 with films available to view on the Eventive platform until Oct. 14.
Other films playing at Nightstream include Ryûhei Kitamura’s action-thriller The Doorman — whose star Ruby Rose will take part in a post-screening Q&A — director Timo Tjahjanto's horror sequel May the Devil Take You There Too, and the rural-horror movie Honeydew, which stars Sawyer Spielberg, the son of Steven Spielberg. The lineup also features conversations with Candyman director Nia DaCosta and American Psycho filmmaker Mary Harron and a special Dinner With the Masters of Horror hosted by director and festival honoree Mick Garris with a guest list which boasts his fellow directors Joe Dante, Mike Flanagan, John Landis, and Ernest Dickerson.
More information about the Nightstream lineup and how to buy badges for the festival can be found at the event's official website.
