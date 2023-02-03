The original cut of the film, the actress said, was a lot less "family-friendly."

Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo.

The actress, who starred as the fashionable detective Daphne, says there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that deserve to see the light of day, including a special moment between her character and Velma (Linda Cardellini).

"There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut," Gellar told Andy Cohen on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I feel like the world wants to see it. I don't know where it is."

Another scene, Gellar recounted, included a joke aimed at Fred's (Freddie Prinze Jr.) sexuality. "There was a great line too that I'll never forget," she said. "We were having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him, 'And that ascot makes you look gay!' And I slam the door and they cut that, too."

In fact, Gellar found that particular scene so funny that it became "the reason I actually signed onto the movie" in the first place. "It's something everyone's thought for a long time!" she said. "There's always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut."

News of Daphne and Velma's long-lost kiss has been circulating since 2020 when the film's writer James Gunn revealed that he initially planned to make his version of Velma gay in both Scooby-Doo and its 2004 sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

"She's gay in the first draft. It's not one line," Gunn wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "She serenades Daphne. And she kisses Daphne. Both of these were shot — all easily available, known information, just as everyone knows the movie was initially Rated R by the MPAA."

Gunn went on to explain that the studio slowly "kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Velma wouldn't become canonically queer until October 2022, when the beloved brainiac develops a crush on convicted felon Coco Diablo in the animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

And yes, Linda Cardellini is a huge fan. "I think it's been hinted at so many times," she told EW in November. "And I think it's great that it's finally out there."

