Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn't see a movie with Sarah Michelle Gellar for 15 years after she spoiled a classic

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed the hefty price she had to pay for accidentally spoiling a movie for Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actress, who stars in Paramount+'s new series Wolf Pack, said her husband wouldn't see a movie with her for 15 years after she let a crucial detail slip while they were watching M. Night Shyamalan's classic 1999 film The Sixth Sense together.

"Can I tell you the most embarrassing story ever?" Gellar asked fellow guest Shyamalan on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show. "It's a Freddie Prinze story. We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"

Shyamalan, who had just made the case moments earlier for why no movie should ever be spoiled, immediately began waving his hands in the air. He yelled, "Oh my God, don't do it!"

Host Graham Norton shouted, "What did he just say?!"

But Gellar is officially done with casually spoiling films — even ones that came out 24 years ago. "I'm not going to!" she insisted. "Give me a little credit here!"

As Gellar tells it, she and her actor husband, whom she married in 2002, were "about 20 minutes into the movie" when she unintentionally spilled the secret. "It popped out, like, 'Oh, is that…'" she paused, sparing the audience from any further spoilers for the psychological thriller. "And my husband didn't see a movie with me for 15 years."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the "Wolf Pack" Premiere on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+) Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty for Paramount+

Shyamalan, who was instantly on Prinze Jr.'s side, jokingly replied, "Rightfully so."

"Fifteen years. I forgot about that until I just saw you here," Gellar said, laughing. "I'm having PTSD."

To her credit, Gellar hasn't divulged any major Wolf Pack spoilers since crashing its Comic Con panel to reveal her involvement in it last year. In the Paramount+ show, which premiered Jan. 26, Gellar transforms into Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator hunting for clues about a curious California wildfire only to discover that supernatural forces are at play.

Wolf Pack is streaming now on Paramount+. Watch Gellar prevent any further Sixth Sense spoiling above.

