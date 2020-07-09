Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair have a COVID-appropriate Cruel Intentions reunion

Cruel Intentions type Movie genre Romance

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair may have been on opposite sides in Cruel Intentions, but in real life they're as close as ever. Not even coronavirus can stop them from getting together — safely, of course.

Gellar posted a picture of her reunion with Blair on Wednesday, with the two both wearing pink masks by Christian Siriano.

"If you have crazy friends, you have everything. Well then @selmablair I have EVERYTHING," Gellar wrote, before thanking the designer for keeping "Selma (and everyone else myself included) safe."

She continued, "Not being able to spend time with my loved ones has truly been so hard for me, that I appreciate these moments so intensely."

Blair posted the same picture on her Instagram, captioning it, "me and you, and you and me... so happy together... healthy and masked."

The two actresses starred as prep school classmates in the hit 1999 romantic thriller, after first sharing the screen in Scream 2. And after all these years, they're still in each other's lives and regularly post pictures together. Gellar has also been supportive of Blair following the actress' multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The pair previously shared photos of another masked reunion back in late June, a day after Gellar posted a throwback pic of the two kissing onstage at the MTV Awards. In 2010, the duo won the Bess Kiss Award for their characters' famous smooch in Cruel Intentions.

Last year, the ladies talked to EW to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary and spoke about their long friendship, as well as her relationships with Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, and other Cruel Intentions castmates.

“Selma tries to get rid of me, but I have the keys to her house, so she’s stuck with me,” Gellar said. “Sean Patrick Thomas and I, we’re also really good friends. Reese, our sons are really good friends, they went to school together until recently. And I just spoke to Ryan for the first time in a while! So, like I said, I’m proud."

