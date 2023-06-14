"New (old) whip," she quipped. But where was the rest of the gang?

Scooby-Doo, where are you?

At least we know where Daphne is: Sarah Michelle Gellar, who famously played the danger-prone sleuth in the live-action 2002 Scooby-Doo movie and its 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, had a fun Mystery Machine reunion at Universal Studios recently.

On Tuesday the actress shared a snapshot of her posing next to the iconic van, adding the caption, "New (old) whip." Unfortunately, Scoob and the rest of the gang were nowhere to be found.

The franchise has apparently been on Gellar's mind a lot recently. During a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Buffy star said that she thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo.

Gellar revealed that there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that should see the light of day, including a "steamy" moment between Daphne and Velma (Linda Cardellini).

"There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut," Gellar told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "I feel like the world wants to see it. I don't know where it is."

Another cut scene involved Fred's (Freddie Prinze Jr.) sexuality. "It's something everyone's thought for a long time!" she said. "There's always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut."

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, and Freddie Prinze. Jr in 'Scooby-Doo.' Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, and Freddie Prinze. Jr in 'Scooby-Doo.' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.

In addition to Gellar and Prinze (who are married) and Cardellini, the Scooby-Doo live-action movies starred Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Neil Fanning as the voice of Scooby. A third film in the franchise was planned, with James Gunn set to write and direct, but it didn't pan out.

