Sara Canning, Osric Chau, Grace Gillam, and Barbara Crampton set for horror film Superhost

Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries, A Series of Unfortunate Events), Osric Chau (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Supernatural), Grace Gillam (Z Nation, Teen Beach Movie), and Barbara Crampton (You’re Next) are starring in a new horror film called Superhost.

In the movie, two travel vloggers check into a vacation rental with a host that will do anything for a good review.

Superhost is written and directed by Brandon Christensen (Still/Born, Z) and produced by Kurtis David Harder (Spiral, Harpoon) and Christensen under their production company Superchill. The production has just completed principal photography.

“Superhost takes a look at our willingness to stay in a complete stranger's space," says Christensen. "It’s a system built upon trust. But what happens when that system collapses? What if this system is being used as bait, or to lure people into a situation to test their survivor instincts?”

See exclusive first-look images from Superhost below.

