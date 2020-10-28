Sara Canning, Osric Chau, Grace Gillam, and Barbara Crampton set for horror film Superhost

The film is written and directed by Brandon Christensen.

By Clark Collis
October 28, 2020 at 01:00 PM EDT
Credit: Superchill

Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries, A Series of Unfortunate Events), Osric Chau (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Supernatural), Grace Gillam (Z Nation, Teen Beach Movie), and Barbara Crampton (You’re Next) are starring in a new horror film called Superhost.

In the movie, two travel vloggers check into a vacation rental with a host that will do anything for a good review.

Superhost is written and directed by Brandon Christensen (Still/Born, Z) and produced by Kurtis David Harder (Spiral, Harpoon) and Christensen under their production company Superchill. The production has just completed principal photography.

Superhost takes a look at our willingness to stay in a complete stranger's space," says Christensen. "It’s a system built upon trust. But what happens when that system collapses? What if this system is being used as bait, or to lure people into a situation to test their survivor instincts?”

See exclusive first-look images from Superhost below.

Credit: Superchill
Credit: Superchill

