See gorgeous portraits of Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet at EW's Little Women cover shoot

“In Lady Bird, we had maybe two or three scenes together, and most of them were just us making out,” Ronan says. (Chalamet adds: “Making out aggressively.”) She continues, “It was nice to properly act together. We get to do that so much in this.”
Did Ronan and Chalamet instantly fall back into each other’s rhythms? “We totally did,” Chalamet says. “I feel like she really keeps me on my toes.”
“I was at a point where I was able to push myself more and not be afraid,” Ronan says of signing on to Little Women.
“I signed up to do a Greta Gerwig movie,” Chalamet says. “I would do anything for Greta.”
“[Lady Bird] was Greta’s first film,” Ronan explains. “It was my first time doing anything like that. [To Chalamet] You were still like, “Who’s this guy?” [Laughs] It was really nice to just come back [together] after having such an amazing adventure.”
Saoirse Ronan didn’t cut her hair to mark Jo’s mid-film chop, but she did put on a wig that amused her castmates. “Florence [Pugh] would call me ‘Pam.’ I looked like a woman who went to community meetings every week and had a lot to say about how the town’s being run and stuff.”
“I hadn’t actually read the book before being approached by Greta,” Chalamet says. “For me it was a beautifully organic experience with the book, reading it, falling in love with the story and the characters and the opportunity to play Laurie, and then getting to shoot it in Concord, Mass., where it was written, and where Louisa May Alcott was put to rest.”
