The actress revealed she was set for a cameo in her Lady Bird and Little Women director's upcoming film — but alas, it did not come together.

Saoirse Ronan won't be heading to the Barbie Dreamhouse after all.

The Oscar-nominated actress confirmed that she will not board frequent collaborator Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, revealing that scheduling conflicts prevented her from appearing in the upcoming project helmed by her Lady Bird and Little Women director.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," Ronan told PEOPLE. "There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it."

But Ronan still wants to make it work, adding that she's been in communication with Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who will play the titular Mattel doll. "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?'" Ronan said.

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan | Credit: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Emma Mackey, and Connor Swindells have also been cast in the film, which hits theaters July 21, 2023.

"The aesthetic of the movie is just so vibrant and full of life," Liu previously teased to EW. "Imagine showing up to that set every day with a bunch of friends, like, 'Great, cue the music!' We're dancing, and then you come out of a 12-hour day, and you're like, 'Did I really go to work today? Or did I just hang out with my friends?'"

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.(2)

The Shang-Chi star added, "I can't wait to see it all come together and for the world to see. Because I know there's a lot of question marks! Everyone's like, 'What is this Barbie movie?' When people say 'Barbie movie,' they feel like they know what it's going to be like. But with every casting announcement and the announcement of Greta Gerwig, I think we've been raising a lot of eyebrows. But without giving away anything about the script, I'll just say that it's one of the best things I've ever read."

Representatives for Ronan and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment about Ronan's nixed cameo and other casting rumors.

