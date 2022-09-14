Sorry, dolls, Saoirse Ronan isn't in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie after all
Saoirse Ronan won't be heading to the Barbie Dreamhouse after all.
The Oscar-nominated actress confirmed that she will not board frequent collaborator Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, revealing that scheduling conflicts prevented her from appearing in the upcoming project helmed by her Lady Bird and Little Women director.
"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," Ronan told PEOPLE. "There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it."
But Ronan still wants to make it work, adding that she's been in communication with Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who will play the titular Mattel doll. "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?'" Ronan said.
Rumors swirled earlier this year that Ronan and pop star Dua Lipa had joined the star-studded cast, which also includes Ryan Gosling as Ken. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera will also play variations of Barbie and Ken, while Will Ferrell will portray the CEO of a toy company.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Emma Mackey, and Connor Swindells have also been cast in the film, which hits theaters July 21, 2023.
"The aesthetic of the movie is just so vibrant and full of life," Liu previously teased to EW. "Imagine showing up to that set every day with a bunch of friends, like, 'Great, cue the music!' We're dancing, and then you come out of a 12-hour day, and you're like, 'Did I really go to work today? Or did I just hang out with my friends?'"
The Shang-Chi star added, "I can't wait to see it all come together and for the world to see. Because I know there's a lot of question marks! Everyone's like, 'What is this Barbie movie?' When people say 'Barbie movie,' they feel like they know what it's going to be like. But with every casting announcement and the announcement of Greta Gerwig, I think we've been raising a lot of eyebrows. But without giving away anything about the script, I'll just say that it's one of the best things I've ever read."
Representatives for Ronan and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment about Ronan's nixed cameo and other casting rumors.
