Sandra Oh wants to return for Princess Diaries 3: 'Call me!'

The Queen is coming: Sandra Oh wants to reprise her role as Vice Principal Gupta in Princess Diaries 3, currently in development over at Disney.

While speaking to EW about her upcoming sisters comedy alongside costar Awkwafina, Oh relayed a message to the creative team: "I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world."

The Emmy nominee portrayed the cult-favorite, no-nonsense vice principal in the first film, which starred Anne Hathaway as a shy San Francisco teenager, Mia, who learns that she's the heir apparent to the crown of the fictional European country of Genovia. In one standout scene, Oh's Gupta receives a call in her office about the Queen's impending arrival after Mia's royal identity is leaked to the press.

When asked why she believes her character and the beloved scene has endured in the cultural zeitgeist, Oh quips, "I have no idea!"

"I feel it's like your generation that hit when you were all very young," she says. "I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy. He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: 'Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming.'"

She laughs, adding, "I was like, 'Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?' He was coming up to me doing that line." And, yes: Oh has seen those TikTok parodies with folks recreating the scene using their cats as the phone.

Sandra Oh in 'The Princess Diaries'

Details of the third installment have been scarce, other than reports that Aadrita Mukerji will pen the script and franchise producer Debra Martin Chase is set to return. No stars, including Hathaway and Julie Andrews, who played the Queen of Genovia and Mia's grandmother, have been confirmed. The late Garry Marshall directed the first film and the sequel, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which introduced Chris Pine to the mix of existing characters played by Heather Matarazzo and Héctor Elizondo. (Oh did not return, as it followed Mia's time in Genovia.)

Hathaway told PEOPLE earlier this year it was "thrilling" to "see the level of excitement" for the threequel, adding of the wait, "I know it's probably very frustrating. It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

