Sandra Oh and Awkwafina to play sisters in Netflix comedy film produced by Will Ferrell

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are joining forces — and no, it's not to host next year's Golden Globes. (Although, can we make that happen?)

The Killing Eve and The Farewell stars will play sisters in an upcoming Netflix comedy film, written by Jen D'Angelo (Workaholics) and produced by Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum through their Gloria Sanchez Productions label (the company behind Booksmart and Netflix's Dead to Me).

The film, currently untitled, will follow a lonely recluse whose life is upended when her "train wreck of a sister" decides to help her fulfill her lifelong dream of competing on her favorite game show. (Here's hoping it's Jeopardy! or some riff thereof.)

Writer D'Angelo is also penning Disney+'s upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, and has previous writing and producing credits on Cougar Town and Hulu's Solar Opposites.

While the two actresses have never worked together before, in a fun coincidence, Awkwafina played Oh in a Saturday Night Live sketch when she hosted the show in 2018, just a few months before Oh hosted herself. Why Oh wasn't in Ocean's 8, we'll never know.