"My character is someone who has been incarcerated for 20 years for a pretty heinous crime [and] gets out," Bullock, who's also one of the producers of the film, recently told EW. "There are several people whose lives she affected by this crime she committed, and there's a lot of hatred and anger and bitterness and sorrow associated with her release. She wants to find this one person, the only family she had when she went in, and you keep asking yourself, 'Why can't you let it go? This family member was traumatized by your actions — let it go! Stop harming these people all over again.'"