Sandra Bullock is an ex-con searching for her sister in trailer for The Unforgivable
Oscar-winner stars alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, and Viola Davis in Netflix drama-thriller.
In the Netflix drama-thriller The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock plays a woman named Ruth who leaves jail after serving a lengthy sentence and is searching for her sister.
"My character is someone who has been incarcerated for 20 years for a pretty heinous crime [and] gets out," Bullock, who's also one of the producers of the film, recently told EW. "There are several people whose lives she affected by this crime she committed, and there's a lot of hatred and anger and bitterness and sorrow associated with her release. She wants to find this one person, the only family she had when she went in, and you keep asking yourself, 'Why can't you let it go? This family member was traumatized by your actions — let it go! Stop harming these people all over again.'"
"Finding out the background to the story of why she did what she did is sort of the whodunnit of this," Bullock said of the project, which is based on a British miniseries. "It's a murder mystery within a very complex character drama."
The Unforgivable is directed by Nora Fingscheidt and also stars Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, Viola Davis, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, and Rob Morgan. The Unforgivable is out in select theaters Nov. 24 and available on Netflix Dec. 10.
Watch the trailer for The Unforgivable above.
