Sandra Bullock on the stomach bug that swept The Lost City set: 'No port-a-potties in a jungle'

The cast and crew of The Lost City didn't just make their film during COVID-19 — they also battled their own rampant stomach illness on set.

"We were in the middle of a pandemic. We were scared. We then had an epidemic of some parasite. There was dehydration IVs, almost losing our first AD, jellyfish, boat to boat transfers. No port-a-potties in a jungle," the film's star, Sandra Bullock, recounts during EW's Around the Table with co-directors Adam and Aaron Nee, as well as her fellow castmates Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, and Patti Harrison.

As for how they managed without a place to relieve themselves? "You held it. Or you just didn't drink any liquids, so you didn't have to use a bathroom, and then you had an IV at the end of the day," Bullock shares.

The Lost City (L-R) Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Channing Tatum star in 'The Lost City.' | Credit: Kimberley French/Paramount

The Lost City, which was filmed in the jungles of the Dominican Republic, follows Bullock's Loretta, a romance novelist who gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who wants her to help him find the treasure in her latest book. Loretta is then forced on a jungle adventure befitting one of her novels alongside her handsome-but-dim cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum).

Their own real-life misadventures aside, Bullock says the experience of making the film was still a rewarding one. "We all were coming out of the pandemic, fear, being locked in our homes, and we got really lucky with everyone being on the same page on what kind of adventure we wanted to have, how we were going to be for each other, and what kind of movie we were going to make," she says. "We were all on the same page, which doesn't always happen."

Aaron agrees, adding it was important to him that audiences picked up on that feeling too. "I remember, Sandy [Bullock], when we first met talking about the movie, and that was a common theme that we talked about, is wanting to have the genuine, immersive experience for the audience of leaving their homes and going to some place that really makes you feel like you're back out in the world again," he says. "In order to capture that on the screen, we've got to really do it. And you guys threw yourselves into it."

The Lost City is in theaters now. Watch the full roundtable with the cast and directors above.

